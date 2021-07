Officials with the Oregon State Marine Board caution common sense on the water as summer ramps up. Marine law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up to crack down on impaired boating this summer — as many will seek to beat the heat out on the water. Oregon's boating under the influence of intoxicants laws will be heavily enforced this weekend as part of a national Operation Dry Water campaign. "If there is a chance you'll be impaired this summer... don't go boating," said Randy Henry, Oregon State Marine Board. "It's not worth the risk." Boating under...