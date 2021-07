Lorretta Jean (Mc- Connell) Ball passed away in her home on July 9, 2021, at the age of 76. She was born in Greenville on March 25, 1945, to the late Carl Gordon Mc- Connell and Zelma Helene (Skelton) Mc- Connell, and was the oldest of five children. She was a precocious and intelligent child with a talent for music […]