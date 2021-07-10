Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

BIBLE THOUGHT

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.” ~ Ephesians 3:20-21.

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Ephesians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionseeleylake.com

Jesus said, "Whoever is not with Me is against Me..."

• Free will....whoever does not gather with Me scatters" (Luke 11:14-[23]). Without remaining with Jesus in His sacraments, whereby we obey His commandments, "we can do nothing" fruitful in His eyes (John 15:1-[5]-27). • Unbelief. Why would Jesus establish one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church, where He would always be...
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Why Communion matters in Catholic life -- and what it means to be denied the Eucharist

The biannual U.S. Catholic bishops’ meeting received more than its usual attention this June due to one particular item on its agenda: a proposed document on the Sacrament of the Eucharist, a ritual also known as Holy Communion. Because this as yet unwritten document is expected to include guidance on when and whether Holy Communion may be refused to a Catholic who presents her or himself in a manifest state of serious sin, this church matter received note in the pages of national newspapers. It also prompted a “Statement of Principles” from 60 Democratic Catholics in the U.S. House of Representatives...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Retired teacher writes Bible study

Over the last few winters Mel Vance, a retired Biology and Agriculture teacher for North Montgomery, has spent his time writing a book. “The Upside Down Gospel Bible Study,” is a Christian book designed for both individual and group Bible studies. “The Upside Down Gospel Bible Study” got its name...
Lewistown, PASentinel

Vacation Bible School

Editor’s note: To have your church’s Vacation Bible School event listed on the Religion page, email ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Lewistown Community Bible School will hold vacation Bible school with the theme Torchbearers (Olympic Theme) from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11-15 at Lewistown Presbyterian Church with a Pool Party at Rec Park on Friday, July 16. The program is available for ages 4 to those going into sixth grade. There will also bea an adult program.
Religionbiola.edu

Ten Uses of the Bible: Part 1

The following is the first post in a series looking at the ways the Bible functions for believers as they read, meditate on and live by the word of God and the ways God intends His word to function for us in those ways. I have noticed that I read...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Put on 'the full armor of God' each day

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. In the Bible, the book of Ephesians (6:10-17) encourages us to be “strong in the Lord and in His mighty power” and that we should “put on the full armor of God” so that we can take a stand against the “devil’s schemes.”
Religionreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Bible as a book of parables

In response to Mark Wolfson’s Monday letter to the editor in which he identifies the Bible as a book of parables: He’s correct. Jesus often communicated spiritual principles to his listeners by use of parables. But the Bible is also the book of truth. There are certain human behaviors —...
Grifton, NCDaily Reflector

Grifton Library Hosts Bible Scholar

More than 20 people gathered at the Grifton Public Library on June 5 to hear author Danny K. Hill discuss his new book, “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings.”. Hill is a minister and missionary with a master’s degree in religious education and a doctorate in theology. He described his book...
Religionarcamax.com

Is the unknown god the god that other religions pray to?

Q: I heard a Bible teacher tell about a god in the Bible called the unknown god. Is this perhaps the god that other religions pray to? — I.W. A: The Apostle Paul stood before the people of the great city of Athens and directed their attention to the unknown God. He had been walking through the city observing the customs of the people.
Cheney, WAwcgazette.com

Bible school in session

Vacation Bible school was a huge success at Rosalia Community Church. Becky Butcher and daughter Ashlyn, pictured teaching Bible lessons, were full of enthusiasm, wonderful visual examples, and joy. The Cheney Faith Center, a Christian church from Cheney, partnered with Rosalia to supply curriculum and supplies.
Religionwaltonsun.com

I CAN AND I WILL: Move on from stupid things for God still loves you

I was talking to my friend on the phone when leaving for work one morning and wasted 15 minutes looking for the phone I was on. Once I searched high and low all over the house 25 minutes for a certain pair of shorts that I just could not find. I had them on. My wife sent me to the store to get heavy whipping cream. I came back with 16 items but forgot the heavy whipping cream. These are silly examples of trivial, stupid things I’ve recently done.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“Not to us, O LORD, not to us, but to your name give glory, for your mercy, and for your truth’s sake.” (Psalms 115:1 AKJV) It’s not all about us. It’s all about God. This is His world and we are His creation.
ReligionThe Sanford Herald

BIBLE SPEAKS: What is right with America

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.” Psalm 33:12. A few years back I preached an Independence Day message on what is wrong with America. It was difficult to keep it limited to a half hour because the news is daily filled with all that is wrong with our country.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Winonans translate deaf-blind Bible

Five decades ago, Brenda and David Terpstra went to the Philippines, and they have been involved with missions ever since. These Winona residents are currently part of a group of volunteers from around the country translating the Bible into a new language for those who are blind and deaf. The translated Bibles will be distributed to different parts of the world. “We’ve been very blessed and excited to be part of the project,” Brenda said.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Let's read the Bible

Psalms are sacred songs, poetry for many occasions. Psalms 1-50 is our reading this week. Many of the Psalms were written by David. He wrote in times of praise, sorrow, desperation, and devotion. We can relate to these words today when we need comfort, when we are thankful, and when we need to praise God.
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: The power of testimony and prayer

NASHVILLE (BP) — This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, LifeWay publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from The...
Destin, FLwaltonsun.com

BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: God's faithfulness is shield that makes you safe, gives you rest

At the beach the other day, I was doing what every Destin local does this time of year — people watching. As my feet were in the clear emerald water on the hot day, there was a little girl about the age of 3 screaming her head off as her father tried to get her to play in the gulf. The dad squatted down trying to splash around and show her how much fun it was, and the little girl was not having it.
Xenia, OHFairborn Daily Herald

Contentment in the Bible

“I have learned to be content…” (Philippians 4:12) Imprisonment. Floggings. Mocking and insults. Close to death. Paul was a real person in the Bible who experienced all of these things and more in a world where Christianity was just beginning. Well, it really wasn’t just beginning — the coming of Jesus was all part of God’s big plan to rescue the people in the world from an eternity apart from Him. Paul was one of Jesus’ first messengers. It wasn’t easy.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Check your Bible

Regarding the letter in the June 30 issue of C. Dale Ruebush, who tries to prove from the Bible that dead people are unconscious. He gives chapter and verse from Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, which states that, “the dead do not know anything.” This verse simply states that the passed-on dead do not know anything that is happening in this world, “under the sun” (v. 6). Solomon later wrote that at death, “man goes to his eternal home..The dust will return to the earth as it was and the spirit will return to God, who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:5, 7). Upon death, every person will have to answer to God as to what they have done with their loaned-out, probationary life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy