Jul 07, 2021 By Lily Moayeri Photography by Courtesy of Channel 4 Web Exclusive. Two years is too long to wait to be reunited with the funny, sensitive characters of This Way Up. The British series, whose first season premiered in 2019, revolves around Aine (pronounced Onya) played by Irish comedian Aisling Bea, who is also This Way Up’s creator and writer. The half-hour show shares some similarities with the overrated Fleabag and the underrated Back to Life in that the main character is a flawed but imminently likeable woman who is attempting to return to some semblance of normalcy, as it were.