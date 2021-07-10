Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua, NY

Beichner Makes Donation To CSHOF

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinclairville native Jim Beichner paid a visit to the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, bearing significant memorabilia from his career with Penske Racing. The director of athletics for one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports, Beichner donated to the CSHOF the following items: a championship ring from the 2015 Daytona 500, which was won by Joey Logano; a championship ring from the 2015 Indianapolis 500, which was won by Juan Pablo Montoya; a championship ring from the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Series, which was won by Logano; a 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy, which was won by Logano; and a championship ring for the 2019 IndyCar Series, which was won by Josef Newgarden. Beichner, a 2004 CSHOF inductee, first made his name in wrestling, beginning with his days at Cassadaga Valley Central School where he was inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in 1982, followed by induction into the Eastern Wrestling and the Clarion University halls of fame in 1993 and 2000, respectively. Before joining Penske Racing, Beichner served as the head coach of the University at Buffalo wrestling team.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclairville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Cassadaga, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Pablo Montoya
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penske Racing#2015 Indianapolis 500#2015 Daytona 500#Charity#Beichner Makes Donation#Cshof#Hall Of Fame#The Eastern Wrestling#The University At Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Charities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy