Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jones A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES COUNTY At 1019 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cascade, or 16 miles northeast of Anamosa, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jones County, including the following locations Temple Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN