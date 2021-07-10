Cancel
Garfield County, MT

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101 possible. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips, Central and Southern Valley, Petroleum, Central and Southeast Phillips and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

