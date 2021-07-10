Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Patriots’ Massive 767 Plane is Going to be On Display at the NH Air Show

By Sarah Sullivan
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You and your family can see the United States Air Force Thunderbirds for the first time in 10 years at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth. The event is free, however, if you'd like to get premium seating for this event, you can buy tickets while they last by clicking here.

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Volunteers#The Champion Patriots#Nh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Portsmouth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

'Don't blink': Pilot's advice for viewing Thunder Over NH air show

PORTSMOUTH – Rob Holland is an acrobatic flyer scheduled to perform at the upcoming air show in September, and he has a piece of advice: “Don’t blink, you might miss something.”. Holland is looking forward to a return to the Seacoast for the Thunder Over New Hampshire air show Sept....
Alcoa, TNDaily Times

Why is a New England Patriots plane parked at McGhee Tyson Airport?

Blount’s McGhee Tyson Airport recently became a parking spot for an iconic New England football team’s branded 767 plane, and residents are wondering why. According to Patriots’ Vice President of Media Relations Stacey James, team planes are used throughout the offseason, but usually not by the team. “We use a...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Rescued military transport plane is the 'pig' of the air show

Aerobatics and daredeviltry will abound this weekend at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport. From helicopter rides to J&J Funnel Cakes, the annual Air Show — revived following the pandemic shutdown of 2020 — promises to be a family attraction at the airfield just east of Indiana in White Township. It starts at 9 a.m. both days.
Litchfield, CTprimepublishers.com

PLEIN AIR LANDSCAPES ON DISPLAY

Litchfield artist Jim Laurino returns to the Art Gallery at Shutter Speed Photo with beautiful New England landscapes from July 8 to Saturday, August 7 at 564 Middlebury Rd. Mr. Laurino is an award-winning plein air painter influenced by American and French Impressionist painters. He has sold to private collectors in the United States, Britain and Germany. Each of his paintings is complimented with a custom frame that Jim has made from reclaimed material.
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

Air Show Afternoon

They dive in calligraphic gestures. The air show is the theater of the day. About Marsha Solomon (23 Articles) Marsha Solomon is a New York artist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in galleries and museums. Her poetry has been published in both American and international art and literary journals, and recently a monographic book on her work, "From Rhythm to Form" was published by Cross-Cultural Communications.
Public SafetyKEYC

Documents show two people aboard plane that crashed

July is Hire a Veteran Month, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is hosting events throughout the month. A new local fitness business started during the pandemic is hoping to thrive off of Mother Nature’s beauty. Forecast. Joshua Eckl's Friday Midday Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. Joshua...
Celebrationskciiradio.com

Fireworks Shows this Weekend, Patriotic Programming on KCII

Several area communities are celebrating Independence Day this weekend, with KCII providing the right soundtrack wherever you spend the holiday. The Big Red Radio is taking part in Wayland and Wellman’s Fourth of July town celebrations today, which will conclude with fireworks displays at dusk. Morning Sun is also hosting a fireworks display at dusk tonight. Tomorrow, the Richmond Shooters are hosting a display south of AmVets Post 107 at dusk, Washington’s display will begin at dusk at the Washington County Fairgrounds, and Mount Pleasant will host a display at 9:15 p.m. at McMillan Park. KCII is the one to count on for patriotic music, as we’ll be hosting special programming from 7-11 p.m. today and tomorrow to listen to during your favorite fireworks show. For more information on Fourth of July events, visit the Community Calendar page at kciiradio.com.
Loveland, CObizwest.com

Air show tickets go on sale July 6

LOVELAND — Tickets go on sale July 6 for The Great Colorado Air Show, which will be Oct. 16-17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, located in east Loveland. Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
Vernal, UTbasinnow.com

Patriotic Field of Flags On Display; Yellow Ribbons Available to Dedicate

The Freestone Walking Park is a breathtaking sight as the Patriotic Field of Flags is now on display. This is the second year for the field of flags as part of the Dinosaurland Freedom Fest. “The flag field includes over 600 flags that remind us of our country and freedoms,” shares Vernal City Manager Quinn Bennion. “The yellow ribbons on the flags are dedicated to veterans who are currently serving or have served our country and protect our freedoms. The flag display will continue until Monday morning, July 5th.” There’s still time to purchase a yellow ribbon that can be dedicated for $10 dollars. Visit dinosaurlandfreedomfest.com to do so and for information on Freedom Fest. All are also welcome to a patriotic program that will occur on Sunday, July 4th at 6pm at Colton Pavilion. And for those willing, volunteers are welcome to help take down the flags starting at 9am on Monday.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

56th CES saves Air Force $1.2 million with in-house project

Staff Sgt. Demitrius Benoit, left, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, cuts concrete while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vincente Davis, 56th CES structural craftsman, observes, in the base fitness center, June 1, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. By executing the construction as an in-house troop-training project, the 56th CES will save the Air Force an estimated $1.2 million making it the largest active project of its kind in the Air Education and Training Command. In-house training projects enable the squadron to provide valuable training and real-world construction experience for Airmen while simultaneously completing infrastructure upgrades that will enable the 56th Fighter Wing to meet its warfighting needs.
Dover, NHwhdh.com

Fireworks malfunction in NH ends Fourth of July show early

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fireworks malfunction at an event in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday ended a Fourth of July show earlier than expected. About 15 minutes into the display, a 6-inch shell failed to launch completely and plummeted back down to the ground, officials said. The shell then...
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Great Colorado Air Show tickets go on sale July 6 for October show in Loveland

Tickets go on sale July 6 for The Great Colorado Air Show, which will be Oct. 16-17 at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, located in east Loveland. The Great Colorado Air Show marks the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ first appearance in Northern Colorado since 2002. The Blue Angels are celebrating their 75th anniversary and will fly the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Convoy of Nazi Trucks Containing Stolen Treasure Located in Polish Lake?

A treasure hunter in search of riches that were pilfered by the Nazis during WWII believes that a convoy of trucks loaded with the ill-gotten loot may be located at the bottom of a lake in Poland. Using geo-radar technology, Piotr Koper reportedly detected a significant amount of unexplained steel submerged in a lake in the village of Zarska Wies. The treasure hunter argues that this mysterious material could be connected to historical accounts of a 1945 incident wherein the Nazis filled a series of armored vehicles with exhibits stolen from a museum in the city of Goerlitz and sent the convoy to the nearby village. "We know from witnesses that they arrived here, on the ice-bound reservoir," Koper explained, theorizing that the trucks eventually sunk and were lost to history.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Thunderbirds to headline Binghamton Air Show

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Air Show will star the United States Air Force Flight Demonstration Squadron, better knows as the Thunderbirds. Wrapping up the shows on both Saturday and Sunday, the Thunderbirds are the headliner event. Flying F-16 jets, the representatives of the Air Force will take to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy