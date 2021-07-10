Cancel
Maine State

Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of Maine

By Brittany Rose
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, Miguel, "TheGeographyPin" shared his graphic design of the state of New Hampshire done in Super Mario World style. He has taken on the task of doing all 50 states in this style and he just released the Maine piece. Super Mario Maine.

wcyy.com

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

LifestylePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Explore the Amazing East Coast of Maine in Tourist Video from June

This video taken by the couple known as Wandering Ghost while they drove up the entire east coast of Maine is incredible for so many reasons. Wandering Ghost is made up of Danny and Kimber Peck, who have dedicated their time in the present to traveling the entirety of the United States and sharing the sights and sounds they experience. According to their YouTube Page, they started on May 12, 2020, making their way from Asheville, North Carolina to Boulder, Colorado.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

5 Reasons It’s Just Hardly Ever Fun To Drive Anywhere In Maine

If you spend much time on a site like Reddit or even say the Maine Wildlife Facebook page, you'll often see people from away that are talking about moving here. They have all sorts of questions about the restaurants, the nightlife, the best places to see moose, etc. But not one ever asks about the worst part of Maine.... the roads.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Viral Cat Video Festival Coming to Portland, Maine

The world is divided on many things. Politics, religion, sports, but one thing we can all agree on: Cat videos are the best. From the origins of the viral video with the infamous "Keyboard Cat" to cat celebrities such as the late Grumpy cat, cats, and the internet have always gone hand in hand.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

5 Things All 21-Year-Olds Must Know Before Taking on Portland Old Port

First off, Happy Birthday! Turning 21 is a huge milestone. Personally, my 21st landed on Easter so that was a bit of a buzzkill. And maybe you've been 21 for a year but COVID happened. Or you've been of drinking age for a few years and you've just now decided to venture to The Old Port. Here's some advice for you to take on The Old Port and not have The Old Port take you.
Augusta, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

You Could Own This Popular Augusta Bowling Alley

In recent years, we have seen a nationwide resurgence in bowling. Younger people (20s and 30s) started shying away from nightclubs in many places. Instead of just hanging out drinking, they wanted to do something. As a result, many began to gravitate toward bowling. This is your chance to be...
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

WATCH: This Baby Bear In Maine Loooves The Chair Swing

As Mainers, we can all agree, if it's a hot day, there isn't anything much more refreshing than a dip in the lake or stream, followed by a nice relaxing sit on the porch swing. When they make memes and videos about how Maine life "should be", I feel like this is just the kind of activity they're talking about.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Leave Beached Seals Here In Maine Alone

They're fat and they're cute, and they do indeed bite. Every now and then you read about young seal pups laying on the beach, and the folks that discover them and wonder if they should do anything about it. The short answer is, no. This time of year brings us...
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Apres, A New Craft Seltzer and Cider House, Opens This Weekend In Portland, Maine

In the land of incredible craft breweries, a new craft hard seltzer and cider house is about to stand out in Portland, Maine. Apres, located in the East Bayside neighborhood at 140 Anderson Street joins other favorites like Eighteen Twenty Wines, Lone Pine Brewing and Goodfire Brewing in a busy section of town. It's what they plan to serve that will set them apart from their neighbors.
RestaurantsPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Gordon Ramsay To Open His First Restaurant In New England This Fall

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world. He currently operates 35 restaurants around the globe, including 8 in the United States. Most of those Ramsay restaurants exist in the western half of the country, specifically Las Vegas. But after Gordon Ramsay's trip to Maine as part of his Uncharted series on National Geographic channel, he's ready to bring his culinary creations east, with plans to open a restaurant in Boston this fall.
TravelPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Take a Trip to New England’s Largest Splash Pad for a Summer Cool Down

Who's ready for a road trip? Pack the kids in the car and hit the road, but not for too long because your next family destination is here. The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village in Montville, Connecticut offers so much more than your average activities for the dino-loving kiddos in your life. Believe it or not, it's actually home to the largest splash pad in all of New England, which includes more than 30 dinosaur-themed water features. Kids (and adults) can experience their favorite dinos in a whole new way while hiding from the park's spitting Stegosaurus, dueling with the T-Rex and Velociprator-head water cannons and cooling off under the dinosaur "rib cage" waterfall. There's even a "flying" Pteranodon that's triggered by ground sensors throughout the splash pad!
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Maine Has an Increasing Rat Problem

Milford, Maine, located just north of Orono is dealing with a unique problem, at least for Maine, lots and lots of rats. Bangor Daily News reported of one resident stating they killed 44 in just one week. No Help Available. Despite residents begging the town for help, local representatives say...
LifestylePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Remnants of Popular New Hampshire Castle Just Partially Collapsed

There's a good chance that anytime we think of the words "collapse" and "New Hampshire" together in a sentence, we remember news about the Old Man of the Mountain crumbling down the mountainside in Franconia Notch 18 years ago. Unfortunately, there's another New Hampshire landmark that just suffered a partial collapse -- what was already left of it, anyway.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Comedian Bob Marley Weighs In On The Maine Plastic Bag Ban

You just knew that Uncle Bobby would give his two cents on this topic. Now that the plastic bag ban is in effect in the state of Maine, lots of folks have some pretty strong opinions, Some are positive about it, and some are not very happy about paying a whopping 5 cents for a paper bag. This seems to be particularly annoying for people who go grocery shopping. Social media has been on fire about this topic, so it only makes sense that the funniest guy in Maine has his take on the issue.

