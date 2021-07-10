Cancel
Editorial: UNC tenure battle rooted in white fear

Rocky Mount Telegram
 21 days ago

People may be tempted to frame Nikole Hannah-Jones’ victory in her fight for tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill as a win for critical race theory over the forces arrayed against it. But CRT is only one part of this story. Last Wednesday’s resolution of the tenure fight at UNC represents a broader victory that includes a more accurate telling of American history, plus a win for free speech. We all benefit.

