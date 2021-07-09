Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowell, MI

Scenes from Lowell: Riverwalk Festival Edition

By Amanda Schrauben
lowellsfirstlook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again! Riverwalk Festival is underway. See the full schedule here. The weather is looking fantastic this evening and tomorrow for all of the festivities. Friday 5 PM – 9 PM and Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM activities will be happening along the Riverwalk. If you’re looking to get in some exercise early tomorrow morning, the Run the Riverwalk 5k will take place with registration at 7:30 AM (race begins at 8:30). Take a self-guided history tour or kids can participate in a scavenger hunt (pick up information at the Lowell Area Historical Museum booth or the Kidz Zone). The Englehardt Friends of the Library’s used book sale will be going on as well the Riverwalk Cruise-In, which is always a hit. And of course, food and merchandise vendors will be set up.

lowellsfirstlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lowell, MI
Society
Lowell, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lowell, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Exercise#Used Book#The Riverwalk Cruise In#The Lowell Showboat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy