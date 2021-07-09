Scenes from Lowell: Riverwalk Festival Edition

It’s that time of year again! Riverwalk Festival is underway. See the full schedule here. The weather is looking fantastic this evening and tomorrow for all of the festivities. Friday 5 PM – 9 PM and Saturday 10 AM – 4 PM activities will be happening along the Riverwalk. If you’re looking to get in some exercise early tomorrow morning, the Run the Riverwalk 5k will take place with registration at 7:30 AM (race begins at 8:30). Take a self-guided history tour or kids can participate in a scavenger hunt (pick up information at the Lowell Area Historical Museum booth or the Kidz Zone). The Englehardt Friends of the Library’s used book sale will be going on as well the Riverwalk Cruise-In, which is always a hit. And of course, food and merchandise vendors will be set up.