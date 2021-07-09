Vista Equity Partners Set To Make Over $50 Million On Thoma Bravo’s $6.6 Billion Stamps.com Buyout
Two of the fiercest competitors in the private equity world are poised to win from the same deal. On Friday, software and technology-focused private equity giant Thoma Bravo unveiled a $6.6 billion deal to take Stamps.com private at $330 a share. The deal for Stamps.com, which sells digital shipping solutions for small businesses and mid-size companies, was struck at a 67% premium to its trading price on Thursday, making billions for shareholders. Among them is Vista Equity Partners, considered Thoma Bravo’s biggest competitor in the software private equity market.www.forbes.com
