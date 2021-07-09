Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vista Equity Partners Set To Make Over $50 Million On Thoma Bravo’s $6.6 Billion Stamps.com Buyout

By Antoine Gara
Forbes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the fiercest competitors in the private equity world are poised to win from the same deal. On Friday, software and technology-focused private equity giant Thoma Bravo unveiled a $6.6 billion deal to take Stamps.com private at $330 a share. The deal for Stamps.com, which sells digital shipping solutions for small businesses and mid-size companies, was struck at a 67% premium to its trading price on Thursday, making billions for shareholders. Among them is Vista Equity Partners, considered Thoma Bravo’s biggest competitor in the software private equity market.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Companies#Stamps Com#Ping Identity#Datto Holdings#Upserve#Servicenow#Cloudflare#Crowdstrike#Qualtrics#Dynatrace#Simcoe Capital Management#Realpage#Proofpoint#Ironsource#Spac#Thoma Bravo Advantage#Ellie Mae#U S Postal#Sentieo Data#Blackstone Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chescapmanager LLC Makes New Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.54% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
modernreaders.com

Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $34.38 Million Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,378,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 3.21% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessaithority.com

Apex Group Secures Additional Equity Investment From Carlyle and Mubadala

Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider backed by Genstar Capital announced that global investment firm Carlyle and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company have taken minority stakes in the business. The investment is further endorsement of Apex’s sustainable growth strategy, which will be delivered through continued organic growth and the successful integration of recent acquisitions.
Ogden, UTpctonline.com

Hawx Services Partners with Private Equity Firm

OGDEN, Utah — Hawx Services, Ogden, Utah, completed in March a transaction with private equity firm PCM Growth. PCM Growth was founded and is led by Mike Paulus, a financial investor whose startup successes include Assurance IQ, a Seattle-based tech company he founded in 2016 and sold to Prudential Financial for $3.5 billion in 2019.
Marketspulse2.com

Pantheon: $100 Million And Over $1 Billion Valuation

Pantheon — an SaaS platform that empowers WebOps teams to create websites that excel in the digital economy — announced it has raised $100 million. These are the details. Pantheon — an SaaS platform that empowers WebOps teams to create websites that excel in the digital economy — announced it has raised $100 million in Series E funding at a valuation of over $1 billion. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 was the sole investor in this round. Including this funding round, the company has raised $200 million to date.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

FireEye Sued Over $1.2 Billion Private Equity Transaction (1)

A FireEye Inc. investor sued it in Delaware on Tuesday, seeking to investigate claims that its planned $1.2 billion deal with Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm, would rip off public investors for the benefit of the cybersecurity company’s CEO. The lawsuit stems from an all-cash transaction announced in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

QAD Inc. (QADB) (QADA) to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, QAD shareholders will receive $87.50 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock in cash.
Businessmartechseries.com

Vista Equity Partners Expands Leadership with Seasoned Private Equity Executive

Industry Veteran Shelby Wanstrath to Lead Corporate Growth Initiatives to Accelerate New Product Development and Strategic Partnerships. Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, announced that it is expanding its senior team with the appointment of Shelby Wanstrath as Managing Director, Corporate Growth Initiatives, effective August 2021. Ms. Wanstrath will be based in Austin, Texas and report to David A. Breach, Vista’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer and a Senior Managing Director at the Firm.
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Stamps.com gets $6 billion takeover offer, shares soar 64%

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Shares of Stamps.com skyrocketed Friday after the company announced private equity firm Thoma Bravo planned to take it private in a $6 billion deal. Shareholders will receive $330 per share as part of the deal....
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Spark Infrastructure gets $3.7 billion buyout offer

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Spark Infrastructure Group said on Thursday it has received a buyout proposal from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, valuing the electricity infrastructure investor at A$4.91 billion ($3.67 billion). Spark shareholders will get A$2.80 for each share they...
El Segundo, CABenzinga

Stamps.com Agrees To Go Private In $6.6 Billion All-Cash Deal

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) received an offer it couldn't refuse. And it didn't. The El Segundo, California-based provider of e-commerce shipping and mailing software said Friday it agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a San Francisco-based private equity firm specializing in software investments, for $6.6 billion in cash, or $330 a share. The news, which broke early in the day, sent Stamps' share price soaring as soon as the markets opened. As of 3 p.m. EDT Friday, Stamps' shares were up more than $126 a share to $324.00, a nearly 64% gain from Thursday's close.
Stockspulse2.com

Stamps.com Stock Increases Over 60% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) increased by over 60% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of leading e-commerce shipping solutions company Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) increased by over 60% pre-market. Investors have been responding to Stamps.com to the company announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm in an all-cash transaction that values Stamps.com at approximately $6.6 billion.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Thoma Bravo Preps Next Technology Investment Funds

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo plans to open a virtual data room in September 2021 to enable prospective investors to review documents about new funds, The Wall Street Journal reports. Thoma Bravo hasn’t disclosed how much it plans to raise for the funds. Thoma Bravo has extensive experience investing in...
Stocks1490wosh.com

Shares Jump as Thoma Bravo Takes Stamps.com Private for $6B

Stamps.com said on Friday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the e-commerce shipping solutions provider private for about $6 billion in cash, sending its shares nearly 64% higher in premarket trading. Stamps.com shareholders will receive $330 per share, according to the agreement, representing about 67% premium to the stock’s...
Businessshankennewsdaily.com

Exclusive: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold To Private Equity Firm Sycamore Partners For $1.2 Billion

One of the largest winemakers in the U.S. is set to change hands. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, a driving force behind the development of the Washington wine category over the past few decades, is being sold by corporate parent Altria to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to obtaining financing and other customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vinci Partners' Private Equity To Sell Domino's Brasil To BK Brasil (B3:BKBR3)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it has agreed to sell Domino's Brasil ("Domino's", the "Company") to BK Brasil, the master franchise in Brazil for iconic QSR brands such as Burger King and Popeyes, that since 2017 is listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3).
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Stamps.com to be bought out at a 67% premium by Thoma Bravo

Stamps.com Inc. announced Friday an agreement to be acquired by software investment firm Thoma Bravo in a cash deal that values the web-based mailing and shipping services company at $6.6 billion. Stamps' stock soared 35.6% in premarket trading, prior to a trading halt for news. Under terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, Stamps shareholders will receive $330 in cash for each Stamps share they own, representing a 67% premium to Thursday's closing price of $197.72, and 6.7% above the Aug. 7, 2020 record close of $309.36. The deal includes a 40-day "go-shop" period in which Stamps can solicit alternative merger deals. "With the financial and operational support of Thoma Bravo, Stamps.com can continue to innovate and pursue growth opportunities to capture the expanding e-commerce shipping market and extend our position as the leading global multi-carrier e-commerce shipping software company," said Stamps Chief Executive Ken McBride. The stock has edged up 0.8% year to date through Thursday and has lost 5.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.0% this year and rallied 37.1% over the past year.
Businessodwyerpr.com

FGH Puts Stamp of Approval on Thoma Bravo’s Stamps.com

Finsbury Glover Hering is advising Thoma Bravo as the private equity firm inks a $6.6B deal to acquire Stamps.com e-commerce shipping company. The $330 per share cash offer represents a 67 percent premium over Stamps.com July 8 closing price. Stamps.com CEO Ken McBride said the operational and financial support of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy