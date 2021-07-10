Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Ray Nothstine: Restaurant surcharges bad for diners and servers alike

Rocky Mount Telegram
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow would you feel if they went out to dinner and a portion of the charge is hidden from the menu or website? That was my experience with Garland restaurant in downtown Raleigh. A 6% “living wage surcharge” was tacked on to my bill. Not only wasn’t the charge visible on the menu or website, but it was also clear it wasn’t included as a part of the tip. Is this lack of price transparency fair to consumers or even servers?

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 15

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
State
California State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Restaurants
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#Surcharge#Food Drink#Garland#Pizzeria Toro#Carolina Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Huntington Beach, CAEater

Huntington Beach Restaurant Tells Vaccinated Diners to Stay Away

A local restaurant reaches for worldwide infamy by having a “zero-tolerance policy against treasonous anti-American stupidity” and requiring diners to be unvaccinated to enter the restaurant, which is already a “mask-free” zone. Huntington Beach restaurant Basilico’s Pasta e Vino has been trying to gain publicity with this stunt since last year, when it posted a billboard all the way up on La Cienega Boulevard, dozens of miles from its location with a sign that said “leave the mask, take the cannoli,” a reference to the Godfather movie. The question is ... how does one prove they’re unvaccinated?
Posted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Steak Restaurants in North Carolina

Where can you find North Carolina's best steak dinner? There are plenty of options available to you. There's something to suit every occasion here, from cozy country-style joints to swanky white linen eateries. Here are the top steakhouses in North Carolina to mark an anniversary or just to indulge a bit.
New York City, NYWashingtonian.com

Danny Meyer’s DC and NY Restaurants Will Require Indoor Diners and Employees to Show Proof of Vaccination

Famed restaurateur Danny Meyer announced today that all employees and indoor patrons at his full-service restaurants will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning Sept. 7. In DC, the policy will apply to Navy Yard Italian restaurant Maialino Mare and rooftop bar Anchovy Social, but not to Meyer’s fast-casual chain Shake Shack—at least for now. Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group also operates more than a dozen high-profile restaurants in New York, including Gramercy Tavern, the Modern, and Union Square Cafe.
Oakland, CAoaklandside.org

2 Oakland restaurants will ban diners who don’t bring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

Two Oakland restaurants — lush steakhouse Palmetto and tropical cocktail and small plates spot Kon-Tiki — will soon require all patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, co-owner Matt Reagan told Nosh. But while Reagan said he’s concerned about the prospect of refusing to serve diners who don’t have proper documentation, the owner of a nearby bar that only allows the vaccinated says that the venues should expect an uptick in business after the restrictions are put in place.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Some Sonoma County restaurants requiring diners provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry

Proof of vaccination could soon be on the menu at bars and restaurants in Sonoma County as the delta variant continues to fuel a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Taking cues from the hundreds of San Francisco bars that will refuse indoor service to unvaccinated patrons along with ongoing worries about breakthrough cases and new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggesting masks be used inside regardless of vaccination status, three Sonoma County restaurants are now asking for vaccine cards for entry.

Comments / 15

Community Policy