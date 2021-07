Despite nearly 70% of Americans being fully vaccinated, things aren't looking good for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many people are unvaccinated. Many of them will catch and spread the virus. The virus could mutate into something far worse. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC.s All in With Chris Hayes yesterday to sound an alarm. If you've been vaccinated, or haven't, you need to hear these five points, which could save your life. Read each of them, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.