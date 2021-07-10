HAL BRADY: God bless America

As Independence Day approaches, we need to be thankful for the freedom that we have experienced in our generation. We have never known slavery. We have never suffered through Communism. Other than September 11th, we have witnessed few of the horrors that past generations have had to endure. It is a joy to wake up each morning and know that we each have the freedom to make our own decisions. If you see a veteran this week, take time to shake their hand and say thank you for protecting the freedom that is often taken for granted.