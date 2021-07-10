HAL BRADY: God bless America
How long have we Americans been singing “God Bless America?” I suppose since it was first published in 1938, even though it was written in 1918 by Irving Berlin during World War I. However, this song came to renewed prominence following the terrorism attacks on our nation Sept. 11, 2001. During that time and beyond we either heard it or sang it at our nation’s capitol, sporting events, schools, public gatherings, churches and other places.www.news-daily.com
