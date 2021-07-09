How to build a super easy handwritten numbers identifier

A. G. Balasubramanian, L. Guastoni, A. Güemes, A. Ianiro, S. Discetti, P. Schlatter, H. Azizpour, R. Vinuesa. Modelling the near-wall region of wall-bounded turbulent flows is a widespread practice to reduce the computational cost of large-eddy simulations (LESs) at high Reynolds number. As a first step towards a data-driven wall-model, a neural-network-based approach to predict the near-wall behaviour in a turbulent open channel flow is investigated. The fully-convolutional network (FCN) proposed by Guastoni et al. [preprint, arXiv:2006.12483] is trained to predict the two-dimensional velocity-fluctuation fields at $y^{+}_{\rm target}$, using the sampled fluctuations in wall-parallel planes located farther from the wall, at $y^{+}_{\rm input}$. The data for training and testing is obtained from a direct numerical simulation (DNS) at friction Reynolds numbers $Re_{\tau} = 180$ and $550$. The turbulent velocity-fluctuation fields are sampled at various wall-normal locations, i.e. $y^{+} = \{15, 30, 50, 80, 100, 120, 150\}$. At $Re_{\tau}=550$, the FCN can take advantage of the self-similarity in the logarithmic region of the flow and predict the velocity-fluctuation fields at $y^{+} = 50$ using the velocity-fluctuation fields at $y^{+} = 100$ as input with less than 20% error in prediction of streamwise-fluctuations intensity. These results are an encouraging starting point to develop a neural-network based approach for modelling turbulence at the wall in numerical simulations.
