Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Jesus can satisfy our hunger — we just have to want him to

Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is a condensed version of a recent sermon by the Rev. Brad Giffin, pastor at Towne South Church of Christ. A Rabbi was teaching a classroom full of young Jewish boys, and he noted the Jewish people had just observed their 5,759th year as a people. Now contrast that with the Chinese people who have only observed their 4,692 yeart as a people, he said. What does that mean to you as a Jew? he asked.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Eisenhower
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Rabbi#Jewish#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
World War II
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too

In March 2021 Pope Francis became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. The number of Christians in Iraq has fallen sharply in the past two decades amid mass violence at the hands of the Islamic State group. Iraq stands today in the region of the ancient Babylonian Empire, generally understood as the homeland of the patriarch Abraham, the foundational figure shared by Judaism, Christianity and Islam – commonly called the “Abrahamic” religions. As the pope met with local Christian and Muslim leaders, the names of other, smaller religious groups found in Iraq also made the...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?
Religioncreation.com

The first post-Flood tyrant and empire builder

Within a few generations after the Flood, tyrants began to appear on earth—first in the person of Nimrod, the grandson of Ham. Some commentators suggest that the name ‘Nimrod’ comes from the Hebrew root for the word ‘revolt’ or ‘rebellion’.1 Even if not, as we will consider, his name signifies rebellion.
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionSentinel

Punishment by plagues Rev. 8:7-8

The noise, the hail, the fire mixed with blood falling from heaven. It had to be a quite a revelation for the apostle John and those early oppressed Christians of the first century to receive in Rev. 8:7. They would have immediately taken hope. Why? Because their future was assured by God. The unprecedented thunder and lightning and hail would have reminded them of the plagues God sent upon Egypt to rescue the Israelites from oppression and slavery. And while all of Egypt suffered, only the Israelites were spared. Was God going to do the same for them under the oppressive hand of Rome? Apparently so.
ReligionPosted by
CNN

America is no longer as evangelical as it was -- and here's why

(CNN) — In 1994, I quit. Twenty years earlier, I'd been born again. I had grown up in a liberal Methodist church but started going to a nondenominational church with high school friends. When I told my friends that I'd given my life to Jesus, there were hugs and tears. Jesus embraced me, and so did they. I had a new family -- and everything changed.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
Religionseeleylake.com

Jesus said, "Whoever is not with Me is against Me..."

• Free will....whoever does not gather with Me scatters" (Luke 11:14-[23]). Without remaining with Jesus in His sacraments, whereby we obey His commandments, "we can do nothing" fruitful in His eyes (John 15:1-[5]-27). • Unbelief. Why would Jesus establish one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church, where He would always be...
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Why Communion matters in Catholic life -- and what it means to be denied the Eucharist

The biannual U.S. Catholic bishops’ meeting received more than its usual attention this June due to one particular item on its agenda: a proposed document on the Sacrament of the Eucharist, a ritual also known as Holy Communion. Because this as yet unwritten document is expected to include guidance on when and whether Holy Communion may be refused to a Catholic who presents her or himself in a manifest state of serious sin, this church matter received note in the pages of national newspapers. It also prompted a “Statement of Principles” from 60 Democratic Catholics in the U.S. House of Representatives...
Religionelizabethton.com

God told Noah to ‘build an ark’

Dear Rev. Graham: A television documentary told the story of Noah and the Ark but said that it was not a true story. Most Christians believe the flood really did happen. Does it really matter? — B.R. Dear B.R.: Just because the Great Flood is an epic story does not...
ReligionPosted by
Odessa American

Hebrew scholars vetted Old Testament

The Masoretes were a group of Hebrew scholars who worked for 400 years to collect all the versions of the Old Testament and refine them into an authoritative text. Meaning “preservers of tradition,” they consisted of two families, Ben Asher and Ben Naphtali, who worked in the city of Tiberias on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee from the Fifth Century through the 10th Century.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Short and to the point

The King James Version of the Bible has over 780,000 words. With over 32,000 words, the Book of Jeremiah is the longest, followed by Genesis and Psalms, which also top 30,000 words each. Psalms has the most chapters. Overlooked sometimes are the shortest books of the Bible. There are five books with fewer than 500 words: Third John, Second John, Philemon, Obadiah, and Jude. Over the next five weeks, we will take a look at these succinct books, starting with Third John, which contains less than 300 words and has only 14 verses.
Religionbiola.edu

Encountering God for the First Time Again

For those who have heard the stories of Abraham, David and Jesus their whole lives, it can be difficult to approach the Bible with a new set of eyes. Rather than hearing the voice of the Almighty, we hear the voice of our Sunday school teachers. But what if we could encounter these stories for the first time again as adults? This is exactly what Jeff White (’91) hopes you’ll experience when you read his new book, Eyewitness: The Visual Bible Experience.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
Religionftc.co

Dependence On Christ For Pastors

That which makes us weak in ourselves makes us dependent upon Christ. This paradoxical truth is at the heart of Christianity and applies to all believers. After all, is true faith characterized by having circumstances comfortable and relationships trouble-free, or is faith about the ability to trust through times of chaos and challenge? I think you know the answer. Just re-read Hebrews 11 if you need help.

Comments / 3

Community Policy