Imagine if Modern Sporting Rifles such as the AR-15 and other semiautomatic carbines were actually banned. This is already the law of the land in states such as California and New York, so millions of American citizens are currently hamstrung by such prohibitions when considering personal defense. What can the unfortunate individuals who live in those states use to defend their homes and families in place of a magazine-fed semiauto? To answer the question, we need only to look at the past.