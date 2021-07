RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our ridge is going to make way for a trough to drop in from Montana. That shortwave is going to do two things. First it is going to cool us off just a skosh, then it is going to do its best to drop off a few more showers to start our weekend. However, our whole weekend will not be a total washout. The sun returns and the heat will build as the beginning of next week comes into view.