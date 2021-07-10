U12 Kinzua Kings claim PA West Open tourney title

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team claimed the 2021 Mid Nebraska League Championship Thursday night with a thrilling 7-6 win over Grand Island at Paul Brown Field. Grand Island threatened to score in their first at bat as they loaded the bases with one out but Caden Holm pitched around the jam to hold GI scoreless. Bow then scored a run in the bottom of the first and put together a big third inning scoring 4. The Bow juniors would add a run in the 6th to lead 6-0 going into the seventh. That’s when things changed. Grand Island would send 11 men to the plate in the top of the 7th and scored 6 runs to tie the game and ultimately send it to extra innings. After Grand Island was retired in order to start the 8th, Kaden McKean led off the bottom of the 8th for Broken Bow with a double then advanced to third on a base hit by Eli Coble. Carter Johnson then delivered the game winning hit to right field to drive in McKean as Broken Bow won the title with a walk off victory. Eli Coble, Caden Holm, Max Denson, and Brice Chaplin all had multi hit games for the Bow juniors who remain undefeated on the season and improve to 19-0 overall. Carter Johnson was the winning pitcher throwing 1 and 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Caden Holm started the game and went five scoreless innings giving up just 2 hits and striking out 11. Holm was voted as the game’s MVP. The Bow juniors will next play on Saturday as part of a juniors and seniors doubleheader as they travel to O’Neill.