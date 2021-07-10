Cancel
Soccer

U12 Kinzua Kings claim PA West Open tourney title

Warren Times Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U12 Kinzua Kings have earned their first championship title by winning the PA West Open Soccer tournament. The team had a solid performance in all games, outscoring opponents by a margin of 27-3. The Kings defeated teams from Pittsburgh, Meadville and Greenville and faced a tough Pittsburgh team in...

#U12 Kinzua Kings
