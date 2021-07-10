Cancel
Audubon County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Audubon, Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audubon; Cass The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cass County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Audubon County in west central Iowa * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut, or 10 miles northwest of Atlantic, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlantic. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 59. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

