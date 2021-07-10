Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR HAMILTON COUNTY At 1040 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Tribune to near Syracuse to 19 miles northwest of Manter, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse and Coolidge. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH