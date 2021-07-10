Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN COLFAX...DODGE...CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1134 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Hooper to 4 miles southwest of David City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fremont, Schuyler, David City, North Bend, Scribner, Hooper, Cedar Bluffs, Bellwood, Rising City, Nickerson, Prague, Snyder, Uehling, Morse Bluff, Octavia, Malmo, Winslow, Bruno, Rogers and Linwood. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH