Finney County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny, Lane, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Lane; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN FINNEY...SOUTHERN SCOTT AND SOUTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alamota to 7 miles east of Friend to 13 miles north of Deerfield, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kearny, northwestern Finney, southern Scott and southwestern Lane Counties. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

