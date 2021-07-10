Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burt County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Dodge, Douglas, Saunders, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Dodge; Douglas; Saunders; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska Washington County in east central Nebraska Eastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1137 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Logan to near Uehling, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Arlington around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Blair, Kennard, Fort Calhoun, Omaha and northern Council Bluffs. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 54 and 86. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Saunders County, NE
City
Dodge, NE
City
Fort Calhoun, NE
City
Douglas, NE
County
Burt County, NE
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, NE
County
Dodge County, NE
City
Arlington, NE
City
Washington, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
City
Kennard, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Douglas Saunders#Omaha Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy