Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Dodge, Douglas, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Dodge; Douglas; Saunders; Washington The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska Washington County in east central Nebraska Eastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1137 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Logan to near Uehling, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Arlington around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Blair, Kennard, Fort Calhoun, Omaha and northern Council Bluffs. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 54 and 86. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH