Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mitchell County in north central Kansas Eastern Rooks County in north central Kansas Jewell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hardy to 7 miles southeast of Stockton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Mitchell, eastern Rooks, Jewell, southeastern Smith and Osborne Counties. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH