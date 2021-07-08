Offbeat Eats

Monster Pho features all the authentic Vietnamese classics like delicious pho, banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodles, rice plates, and beer! Located on Broadway St in Temescal, this is one of my favorite places to get pho in the city. While you can go to Little Saigon for pho, Monster Pho is my go-to since it is still a mom-and-pop restaurant and everything I have tried here has been delicious. I originally found them when I went to Ohgane since it was right next door and their adorable mascot sucked me in. There is no parking lot like Ohgane, but you can usually find street parking right in front of the store. Monster Pho is only open for outdoor dining right now, and they are taking the precautions very seriously so I felt safe dining there.
Comments / 0