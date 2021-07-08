Offbeat Eats

I’ve been on the hunt for another fried chicken sandwich place in Oakland besides World Famous Hotboys and discovered Hawking Bird. Located in North Oakland in the Temescal neighborhood, Hawking Bird is located at the corner between 49th and 51st Street on Telegraph. This area is filled with restaurants and shops so there are plenty of things to explore when you are visiting. Known for their Asian fusion food, they specialize especially in Khao mun gai which is a classic Thai chicken and rice dish, and their fried chicken sandwich. I stopped by to grab both items along with a side of garlic noodles to pair with it. Wow, all the items here were flavorful and the umami level is out of the world. The majority of the items start at $11 and up but that is a pretty good deal for how delicious the food is. You can dine indoors or outdoors or head over to their website to order directly for pickup and to-go orders. There is no parking lot on site but you can find street parking or residential parking around the corner.