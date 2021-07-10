Conneaut City Council discusses issues with Route 20 paving

CONNEAUT — After contractors working on Route 20 struck a pair of gas valves in Conneaut on Thursday, members of City Council discussed issues that have arisen from the project.

The gas leak that ensued from the incident caused a 180 foot evacuation area, City Manager Jim Hockaday said at a special meeting on Thursday night.

The valves were clearly marked and were designated on the plans that the contractor had, Hockaday said.

“To hit one valve is one thing, but to be cruising down the street with a blade on a piece of equipment and hit two in a row is totally inexcusable,” Hockaday said. “I mean, that is just carelessness. People could have died. That is not an understatement.

Hockaday said he sent an email to the Ohio Department of Transportation, asking for a number of steps to be taken, including a representative appearing before Conneaut City Council.

The contractor doing the work has been combative, Hockaday said.

After the incident on Thursday, Hockaday asked for claims information, so businesses that were impacted by the road closure or the evacuation could file insurance claim for lost income, he said.

In addition to striking gas valves, the contractor has also struck four water service lines, one of which was struck on two separate occasions, Hockaday said.

Councilperson Rick Gaugh asked Hockaday to have the city’s water department keep track of time and materials expended fixing issues caused by the work, to seek repayment from the state when the work is finished.

Hockaday said the situation is complicated, because the location of the lines is not exact. The lines can be moved somewhat, and were disturbed by previous work that was done on Route 20 this year, he said.

“We’ve explained the extreme hazard it creates for residents, not only the individual service line, but the water main and everybody serviced on the water main, in terms of depressurizing the line to service it,” Hockaday said. “There is a bacterial hazard, which is why we have to do boil advisories on those affected services.”

The city’s engineering firm will request that ODOT replace the water main if more service lines are struck, Hockaday said.

There have also been issues with the contractor maintaining an accessible left turn onto Gore Road for large trucks.

Hockaday said he has requested an ODOT representative be present at council’s meeting on Monday. Councilperson Thomas Kozeski asked that State Sen. Sandra O’Brien and State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur be present at the meeting as well.

Multiple council members expressed their frustration with the situation.

Coucilperson Joe Emery said the city put its trust in ODOT to do its due diligence, and it was frustrating that these issues had come up.

“For some reason [business owners] have an impression that we’re not fighting for them, and I want to fight for them,” Councilperson Tammy Ledford said. “They deserve answers, I don’t have the answers, unfortunately. That’s why I want ODOT here, it’d be great to have the rep here, and address these people.”