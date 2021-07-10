Arkenburg retires after a quarter century

Geneva Fire Chief Dale Arkenburg retires today after 25 years in the fire department. WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

GENEVA — Dale Arkenburg found a unique way to serve his home community, grow within a challenging work environment and lead a fire department committed to excellence.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve in this position in my home town,” Arkenburg said. He said most people have to leave their home areas to serve in such a high profile position.

He said it was a “big thing” for him to serve his hometown and help people deal with situations that include a wide range of emotions.

Arkenburg said the opportunity to work in a city committed to excellence and being able to cooperate across departments made his career a pleasurable experience.

His career began while he was a student at Hiram College in the early 1990s. He said he became a firefighter in Geneva and Hiram at the same time and served while a student until his graduation in 1994.

Arkenburg said his uncle was a firefighter in the Geneva Fire Department and the fathers of many of his friends were also on the department. He said his college degree was in education.

The opportunity to put his love of firefighting and education together ended up sealing the deal in 1996 when a position opened up for a full-time firefighter to run the fire prevention program.

“It was a natural flow from college into the department,” Arkenburg said.

The changes in firefighting were significant during his time in the department with thermal imaging instruments coming into vogue, foam fire fighting growing in popularity and new safety gear.

“There has been a lot of change,” he said.

Arkenburg said he loved working for a fire department that pushed each other to get better and get certified as a fire department with a classification of three which is difficult to get.

He said improvements came from innovative ideas within the department, industry trade shows and general curiosity. Some of that cooperation also came from within other departments and led to innovative problem solving.

One of the biggest positive results for the department came from a tragic experience, Arkenburg said. In September of 1995 Capt. John McCroden died of a heart attack while in the line of duty and eventually a training center was created in his honor.

Arkenburg said the community and department efforts made the training center possible that is now used by fire departments all over the region. He said about $500,000 has been put into the center.

The training center was actually built by the department which demonstrates the cooperative nature of the individuals that have made the department, he said. An annual golf outing raised thousands of dollars over the last 25 years.

Arkenburg said he has a lot of memories over the decades including early lessons learned from veteran firefighters and the relationship development that occurs along the way. He said one of those occurred while fighting a grass fire.

“I tripped over a root and fell flat on my face,” Arkenburg said. He said some of the older guys gave him a good natured hard time and they still talk about it to this day. “It is the camaraderie. We try hard. You are always trying to be the best,” he said.

The fire department presently includes a full-time chief, an assistant chief, two full-time firefighters, 24 part-time firefighters and department assistant Karen McCroden.

Arkenburg said McCroden is a very, very crucial part of the department.

One of the final challenges for Arkenburg was running a fire department in the midst of a global pandemic. He said it was a challenge to find protective equipment, provide guidance for the community, deal with department members who came down with COVID-19 and constantly clean equipment.