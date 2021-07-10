Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, OH

Arkenburg retires after a quarter century

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWgLg_0askBhvb00
Geneva Fire Chief Dale Arkenburg retires today after 25 years in the fire department. WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

GENEVA — Dale Arkenburg found a unique way to serve his home community, grow within a challenging work environment and lead a fire department committed to excellence.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve in this position in my home town,” Arkenburg said. He said most people have to leave their home areas to serve in such a high profile position.

He said it was a “big thing” for him to serve his hometown and help people deal with situations that include a wide range of emotions.

Arkenburg said the opportunity to work in a city committed to excellence and being able to cooperate across departments made his career a pleasurable experience.

His career began while he was a student at Hiram College in the early 1990s. He said he became a firefighter in Geneva and Hiram at the same time and served while a student until his graduation in 1994.

Arkenburg said his uncle was a firefighter in the Geneva Fire Department and the fathers of many of his friends were also on the department. He said his college degree was in education.

The opportunity to put his love of firefighting and education together ended up sealing the deal in 1996 when a position opened up for a full-time firefighter to run the fire prevention program.

“It was a natural flow from college into the department,” Arkenburg said.

The changes in firefighting were significant during his time in the department with thermal imaging instruments coming into vogue, foam fire fighting growing in popularity and new safety gear.

“There has been a lot of change,” he said.

Arkenburg said he loved working for a fire department that pushed each other to get better and get certified as a fire department with a classification of three which is difficult to get.

He said improvements came from innovative ideas within the department, industry trade shows and general curiosity. Some of that cooperation also came from within other departments and led to innovative problem solving.

One of the biggest positive results for the department came from a tragic experience, Arkenburg said. In September of 1995 Capt. John McCroden died of a heart attack while in the line of duty and eventually a training center was created in his honor.

Arkenburg said the community and department efforts made the training center possible that is now used by fire departments all over the region. He said about $500,000 has been put into the center.

The training center was actually built by the department which demonstrates the cooperative nature of the individuals that have made the department, he said. An annual golf outing raised thousands of dollars over the last 25 years.

Arkenburg said he has a lot of memories over the decades including early lessons learned from veteran firefighters and the relationship development that occurs along the way. He said one of those occurred while fighting a grass fire.

“I tripped over a root and fell flat on my face,” Arkenburg said. He said some of the older guys gave him a good natured hard time and they still talk about it to this day. “It is the camaraderie. We try hard. You are always trying to be the best,” he said.

The fire department presently includes a full-time chief, an assistant chief, two full-time firefighters, 24 part-time firefighters and department assistant Karen McCroden.

Arkenburg said McCroden is a very, very crucial part of the department.

One of the final challenges for Arkenburg was running a fire department in the midst of a global pandemic. He said it was a challenge to find protective equipment, provide guidance for the community, deal with department members who came down with COVID-19 and constantly clean equipment.

Comments / 0

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
107
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Geneva, OH
Geneva, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiram College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy