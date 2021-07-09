Keep apps running in background via crond

Jul. 9—Microsoft Windows 11 has shocked the world by announcing it would allow users to do something that was unthinkable — until now. Windows 11 will allow the download and use of Android apps on computers. Notably, Android apps are meant only for smartphones and cannot be downloaded on laptops or personal computers unless a huge number of changes are made to these apps to successfully migrate them to large devices. However, why should users wait till Windows 11 is officially rolled out sometime during the fall when users can actually run these apps on their computers now, courtesy a company set up by an Indian (Rosen Sharma, founder and CEO) called BlueStacks? BlueStacks is an emulator that runs Android apps on Windows computers and Apple macOS too. Also, BlueStacks is free.