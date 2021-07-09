Cancel
Keep apps running in background via crond

 8 days ago

CNN - for some reason if the process is killed, I don't get any news notifications. A well behaved app that is supposed to stay running in the background will revive itself even after you deliberately close them by pressing the home screen square icon then tapping 'x' (to close all apps). And yes, like many (presumably anyway) I have a habit of cleaning up all running apps from time to time by doing the square icon + 'x' combo. But some apps are not written as well as others I guess, and the two apps I mentioned above both have difficulty keeping themselves alive, even with autostart switch on, battery optimization disabled..... even after I systemize them (with the magisk systemizer module).

