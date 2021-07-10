LEADERship Ashtabula County changes with hard times

A year of moderate change turned into a complete re-orienting of organizational operation for LEADERship Ashtabula County thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelli Jones is entering her second year as executive director and is happy to be moving into a more “normal” time period for day-to-day life.

She said experts in organizational development recommend limited change when a new person takes over an organization. Jones became executive director after Laura Jones retired during the summer of 2020.

“We had to change everything,” Jones said.

A class of 14 people navigated the tosses and turns of life during a pandemic.

“They were a class of many firsts,” Jones said of the class that was about half as large and often communicated by Zoom calls.

The organization was founded in 1989 to provide classes to area leaders on how they can better serve their community. The program involves intensive class sessions that include interaction with existing leaders and networking with classmates.

The small class size allowed organization officials to split the participants into two groups that were easier to social distance during meetings throughout the year, Jones said. She said most meetings did occur in-person.

A smaller than normal youth program, 34 students, also took place from September to June.

The move into video conferencing provided unique options for the organization.

“We did stuff we never thought could be done,” she said.

Jones said creating leadership programs that focus on the needs of the community is very important.

“What makes us different from Cleveland, Lake or Geauga [counties],” she said.

The goal is to make Ashtabula County a better place to live, work and play, Jones said.

“There are people who are working tirelessly,” she said of the community honing skills for area businesses and social service organizations.

Fundraising went completely online for the 2020-21 year with a virtual event collecting about $15,000, Jones said. She said expenses were also reduced during the time period and donors were very generous during a difficult time period.