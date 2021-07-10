Cancel
Video Games

Check Out FFXIV Endwalker's New Glamour And Gear For All Jobs

By Michael Higham
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest Live Letter from the Producer for Final Fantasy XIV, the team revealed new artifact armor sets coming to the Endwalker expansion for all current jobs in the game. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida held up prints of each gear set--with the exception of the upcoming Reaper and Sage jobs--which you can see below. (All screenshots are from the official FFXIV livestream and taken from the r/FFXIV Discord channel.)

