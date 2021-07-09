Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, explains what often happens with investment money

DoorDash stock (NYSE: DASH) has rallied by almost 25% over the last month, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 which gained about 3% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the gains. Sentiment for DoorDash’s stock has picked up after its Q1 results published in early May when the company raised its full-year revenue guidance, making investors more optimistic about its post-pandemic prospects. Analysts have also upped their price estimates for DoorDash stock, as the company focuses on expanding into new geographies and beyond its core food delivery vertical with announcements of new partnerships for groceries and other items. Concerns about post-IPO lockup expirations have also eased, as it is now over six months since the company went public.