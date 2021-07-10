Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Rancher pinned under ATV for two days survived on water, beer

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wyoming rancher was pinned under an ATV for two days after a rollover crash — and survived the ordeal by drinking bottled water and beer. Frank Reynolds, 53, was rounding up livestock on a neighbor’s pasture when his vehicle tipped over on top of him Sunday, dislocating his shoulder and breaking his ribs, according to the Gillette News Record.

nypost.com

Comments / 20

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Bottled Water#Rancher#Beer#Accident#Atv#The Gillette News Record#Gillette#Keystone Light#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

'Aggressive' Peacock Attacks Boy, 3, Leaving Him Covered in Blood

A three-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by an "aggressive" peacock at a zoo. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Paignton Zoo in the southwest of England, DevonLive reported. The boy, Ezra Gittoes, was at the zoo with his mother, father and sister. But just one hour into...
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Surfside Rescue Workers Heard Woman’s Voice in Rubble at Collapse Site

Rescue workers at the Surfside condo tower site heard a woman’s voice in the rubble in the hours after the collapse but did not find her, said Miami Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky in a press briefing Thursday morning. “They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours, and eventually we didn’t hear her voice anymore,” Cominsky said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have success with that.” As of Thursday morning, the bodies of 18 victims have been recovered while more than 140 remain missing in the rubble, NBC 6 reports. Rescue efforts at the South Florida site were halted early Thursday as local officials fear that the rest of the structure may collapse after rescue workers recalled hearing noises from the building and sensors went off, leaving them to fear it may be moving. Cominsky thanked rescue workers for their continued work at the site as they remain on stand-by. “Everyone that’s here on scene trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts,” Cominsky said.
Agriculturethecomeback.com

Trapped rancher survives on Keystone Light for two days before rescue

It’s almost impossible to describe the vastness of space in Wyoming. If you’ve been there for any length of time, it’s obvious; there are huge stretches of land without any people. Okay maybe it’s not that hard to describe. But, adequate description or not, the point is that if something...
Campbell County, WYcowboystatedaily.com

Rancher Rescued After Two Nights Trapped Beneath 4-Wheeler

A Campbell County man was rescued early Monday morning after spending two nights trapped beneath an overturned four-wheeler in a pasture near the Adon Road, officials said Wednesday. Frank Reynolds, 53, was found around 7:50 a.m. on July 6, approximately 40 hours after he initially set out to open pasture...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My brother was in pieces on the road.' Body of grandfather killed on his moped by 'drunk' Lamborghini driver in Vegas was cut in HALF at the scene - as it's revealed suspect was arrested on DUI charges in 2015

The bitcoin millionaire who drunkenly drove a Lamborghini into a Las Vegas grandfather had a previous DUI conviction, DailyMail.com can reveal. Crypto-currency trader Andrew James Rodriguez, 33, was driving at a speed of 141 mph just before midnight on June 5 when he slammed into 58-year-old Walter Anderson, killing him.
International Business Times

Teen Suspected Of Theft Thrashed, Left Injured, Only To Be Mauled To Death By Dogs

The teen and his two friends had entered a farmhouse Wednesday morning. A 16-year-old boy in India was mauled to death by dogs after he was brutally thrashed by three people, including a farmhouse owner, over suspicion of theft and left injured on the road, police said. The teen, identified...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

‘They died trying to get to water’: Rancher who lost his herd to wildfire has a dire warning

Dave Daley, a fifth-generation California cattle rancher, is reliving the discovery of half a dozen cows burnt alive at a watering hole as they desperately tried to outrun the flames of a ferocious wildfire last year.“They all died trying to get to water. I felt so bad for them, the terror of that and dying from lack of oxygen because of the smoke,” he tells The Independent.The rancher, a professor emeritus of animal science at California State University, lost 80 per cent of his 400-strong herd, many pregnant and with calves, when fire swept through the dense Plumas National Forest...
Accidents939theeagle.com

Boat explosion at lake leaves five people seriously hurt

Five people from Nebraska are seriously hurt after a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks. The patrol says it happened at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Osage arm of the lake. Investigators say a mechanical problem caused the fuel in the boat to catch fire. James and...

Comments / 20

Community Policy