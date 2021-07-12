Contemporary collection: Museum exhibit in Loretto showcases variety of styles by more than 100 artists

“101 Artists: Selections from the Fred Danziger Collection of Contemporary Art” is on display through Oct. 9 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto. In conjunction with the exhibition, the “45th Anniversary Celebration” is featured in the main Sullivan Gallery. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AARON MARTINEC/THE TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT

An array of art from a personal collection is being showcased at an area museum.

“101 Artists: Selections from the Fred Danziger Collection of Contemporary Art” exhibition is on display through Oct. 9 in the Margery Wolf-Kuhn Gallery at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way.

It features the works of more than 100 artists.

The exhibit was organized by artist and collector Fred Danziger, partially in response to the COVID-19 lockdown, causing galleries, museums and art schools to close.

“Art is one of the rare constants in human civilization,” the Philadelphia- area resident said.

“From prehistoric cave paintings, to the museums and private collections around the world today, it is quite clear that art is an essential part of our humanity.”

‘Traveling museum’

Danziger said the pieces have been purchased from a variety of galleries and artists during the past 10 years.

“They span a wide variety of styles, from abstraction to highly rendered photorealism, from conceptual to perceptual approaches,” he said.

“The media include oil paintings, watercolors, drawings, prints, constructions and sculptures.”

Danziger said the exhibit is not about a particular aesthetic; it is about collecting art.

“It is essentially a traveling museum of contemporary art,” he said.

Danziger added that the exhibit is intended to encourage more people to become art collectors, especially those with modest means; to promote and encourage the work of the individual artists in the collection; and to put original art out there, doing what art has always done, to connect us to each other and the spiritual aspect of life, inform us, and at times, inspire us, he said.

Jessica Campbell, SAMA-Loretto’s site and education coordinator, said the show is unusual for an artist to share his collection rather than his own work.

“He approached us wanting to share his contemporary art collection and we thought this was a good opportunity to show a lot of subjects and artists,” she said.

“Our intentions in joining forces for this exhibition was to share a personal collection of art that would cause our audience to be blown away with energy and excitement.”

The exhibit features 172 pieces that Danziger selected for the show.

“He has a vast selection and it’s a wide range of mediums,” Campbell said.

Upcoming events

As part of the exhibition, SAMA will host three events with Danziger.

An in-person and virtual tour will be held at 1 p.m. July 17, where Danziger will discuss the works on display.

“He’ll be walking around and talking about his collection and he’ll select different pieces to focus on,” Campbell said.

Following the tour, an open house for the public will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m. July 22, Danziger will host a Zoom virtual discussion – Round Table Talk – along with artists from the exhibition on the topic of creating art during a pandemic.

“We’re offering both opportunities for people in case they might not be comfortable with going out and about.”

“They’re going to talk about creating, producing and selling art during the pandemic,” Campbell said.

“They’ll also talk about how it affected them.”

Danziger will discuss his expertise of collecting art on a budget at noon Sept. 9 through Zoom.

“He thought this would be beneficial to talk about his experiences and share with others that, even on a budget, you can still collect art,” Campbell said.

The sessions are free to attend, but registration is required at www.sama-art.org to obtain the Zoom link.

“These programs are a way to interact with us as artists, especially this exhibition because there are artists from all over the place,” Campbell said.

“If you can’t travel here in person, you can at least attend something virtually.”

She said the exhibit is giving viewers a different perspective on art.

“Our constituents are so used to seeing our permanent collection or local artists, but this gives us a chance to expand and show somebody else’s collection and what their vision is and what their likes are,” Campbell said.

“It’s a good opportunity for us because how often does someone put their personal collection on display in an art museum?”

In conjunction with the exhibition, the “45th Anniversary Celebration” display will be featured through Oct. 9 in the main Sullivan Gallery.

Landscapes, sculptures

The show features artworks from the landscapes and Stueben Glass sculptures from SAMA’s permanent collection.

“I had the landscapes and Stuben Glass slated for this time slot because it’s summer and who doesn’t love to look at a pretty landscape,” Campbell said.

“It’s something a lot of people can resonate with, especially in our area.

Everything around us is so picturesque.

“I thought it would be nice have a full landscape exhibition on display.”

The exhibit, which features 67 pieces, captures the evolution of landscapes from vividly realistic to abstract styles, and includes works from artists such as George Hetzel, Frederick Alan Counsel and Ron Donoughe.

“We have everything from pastels to paintings to black-and-white photography, so it’s an interesting collection of landscapes,” Campbell said.

Steuben Glass Works opened in 1903 under the direction of Thomas G. Hawkes along with glassmaker Frederick Carder, who specialized in colorful art nouveau art glass typical of that period.

In 1933, Arthur A. Houghton Jr. was brought in to run Steuben Glass and color was phased out of the designs.

SAMA’s Nicholas Unkovic Collection consists of 95 Steuben Glass sculptures, dating from 1940 to 1980.

The ornamental pieces are made of clear glass and are notable for their expressive, free-flowing form.

“Our Stueben Glass hasn’t been out in such a long time and it’s just such a beautiful collection and I thought it would be a nice juxtaposition with the landscapes,” Campbell said.

She said because the exhibit features work from the permanent collection, people will see some familiar, well-known pieces and then some that haven’t been displayed in some time.

“My goal is to always select an array of pieces that haven’t been seen in a while and mix them in with those pieces that you might have seen within the last year at another SAMA location,” Campbell said

She added that by offering the dual exhibition, it will give visitors a lot of art to see and experience.

“Our galleries are very full of artwork, large and small,” she said.

“We want people to come to the museum, whether it’s during a day we’re open or to attend one of our events.

“We’re working to interact with our community, so we hope they’ll come out and check out this exhibition.”

Gallery hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The museum is open to the public free of charge.

For more information, call 814-472-3920 or visit www.sama-art.org.