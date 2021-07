The three-year wait for a new Courtney Barnett album is almost over, as the singer/songwriter/superstar just announced that her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time will be releasing on Nov. 12 via Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Of course, it’s not exactly the first new album from Barnett since 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, as she dropped a pair of live albums in the interim, but it’s her first new material since 2019’s lone single “Everybody Here Hates You.”