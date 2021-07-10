Sweet Retreat ice cream shop opens on city's west side

A new small batch, homemade ice cream shop has opened on the city’s west side.

Sweet Retreat Homemade Ice Cream and More, located at 118 N. Dixon Road next to The UPS Store, is the city of Kokomo’s newest restaurant offering the sweet treat just in time for the heat of the summer.

The store offers the basics that one would expect — sundaes, waffle cones, cups of ice cream, pints, milkshakes and ice cream cakes, later this year — but its ice cream is anything but the usual.

Sweet Retreat’s ice cream is made in-house in small batches, using all natural flavors and coloring and high butter fat ice cream.

It’s a little more work each day, but for owners Kagney and Matt Winegardner, it’s more than worth it.

“We wanted to make sure we made the best ice cream for a fair price because there’s nothing more frustrating than going to get ice cream for the family and it costs you $25,” Kagney Winegardner said.

Sweet Retreat offers all the staple flavors in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint chip and butter pecan — but also specialty flavors, such as Snickers, M&M’s, Reese’s Cups and even coffee crunch, after a customer requested it.

Specialty sundaes include brownie hot fudge and turtle, and the store also offers the classic banana split. Seasonal flavors will also be offered for the upcoming fall season and winter and Christmas seasons.

For those who want a lighter treat, Sweet Retreat also serves non-dairy Italian ice in a handful of different flavors.

The Winegardner’s are both huge ice cream fans. Kagney Winegardner’s first job was at Dairy Queen, and she always had a dream of starting her own ice cream shop. The couple planned on opening the shop last year but delayed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with vaccines rolled out, renovations complete and the summer in full swing, the restaurant had its soft opening last weekend. And just more than week into business, the store has already sold around 100 gallons of ice cream and already has its own “regulars.”

“You don’t know how it’s going to go when you throw out a new concept — it’s nothing Kokomo has — if people would accept it, but it’s been great,” Kagney Winegardner said. “We’ve had great feedback.”