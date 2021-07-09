Jon Hoovestol

Duluth, GA With great sadness, the family of Jon Axel Hoovestol announces his passing on January 20, 2021, at the age of 64. He was a longtime resident of Duluth, Georgia. Born in July of 1956, in Los Angeles, California, as the third son of Rachel and Richard Hoovestol. In 1960, Jon and the Hoovestol family moved to Littleton, Colorado. And then, in 1966, the family moved to Georgia - first to Smyrna then to Marietta, and finally "home" to Duluth in 1971. Jon was in Boy Scouts from an early age and served as senior patrol leader of the Duluth troop of the Boys Scouts of America. Jon was president of the Duluth High School marching band and an honor graduate of the Class of 1974. He started his college education at Mercer University Atlanta, receiving a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Chemistry in 1979 as an honor graduate. He furthered his studies at the University of Georgia, where he received an MBA in Finance in 1985. Jon worked his way through college with jobs ranging from a mechanic at Western Auto, Clerk at Winn Dixie, a water-ski instructor at summer camps, and even a stint as Twinkie the Kid! Jon joined the U.S. Army in 1990 and performed multiple roles and completed both computer programming training and Airborne training before he left the service in 1996 as a Sergeant. He later had a career as a computer programmer for an insurance company in Smithfield, Virginia. He returned home to Duluth, Georgia, in 2007. Jon was active in the community, following his father's footsteps serving in the Duluth Civitans, becoming a recent President. He was an active member of Duluth First United Methodist Church, attending Sunday School Class, a men's small group, and playing the huge bass notes in the handbell choir. Always wanting to serve and give back, Jon regularly donated blood and platelets to the American Red Cross. A multitalented man, Jon was certified in scuba diving and had his private pilot's license. (His color-blindness prevented him from pursuing his dream career of being an air-force pilot). He was an avid motorcycle rider, always with a destination and a plan - searching out wineries, hiking trails to waterfalls, seeing hot air balloons and classic car shows, with a friend riding on the back. One of Jon's deepest loves was ballroom dancing, where he made many friends and participated in lessons, demonstrations, competitions, and dance party events. He was preceded in death by father Richard, brother David, and mother Rachel (for whom he was the primary caregiver for many years) as well as his lifelong best friend Terry Franklin. Jon is survived by brothers Brent (Starr) and Steven (Kimberly), nieces and nephews James (Juanita), Hope, Nissa, Leeanne Kline (Jake), and Katie, as well as great-nieces and nephews Jason, Karina, and Lucas. Services will be held July 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Duluth First United Methodist Church to gather together, comfort, and reminisce as friends and family. Jon Hoovestol had a huge, friendly smile below that beautiful silver hair and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.