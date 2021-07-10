LISTEN UP! Corey Kent Taps Kolby Cooper for New Heater ‘Ain’t My Day’
It's not easy getting that first break, but teaming up with one of the scene's hottest young stars definitely won't hurt your chances of getting it. Corey Kent is here to make a name for himself, his latest single "Feels a lot Like This" has already got the Oklahoma native some radio play, it's currently Top 20 for him. But Kent is already looking to make his next move and take that next step forward.radiotexaslive.com
Comments / 0