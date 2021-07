There's been a boost in at-home renovation projects within the past year — and it shows no signs of slowing. The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity released in April forecast mid-single-digit gains in yearly home improvement spending in 2021. By the first quarter of 2022, a 4.8% growth is expected to occur. "With a financial boost from recent federal stimulus payments and strong house price appreciation, homeowners are continuing to invest in the upkeep and improvement of their homes," said Chris Herbert, managing director of the Joint Center for Housing Studies, in a news release. "This lift in incomes and ongoing strength of the housing market are providing homeowners incentives to make even greater investments in their homes this year." But before you make your next renovation, ensure that it will help and not harm your home's value. Start by skipping these five projects.