Materials delivered for new pier in Cedar Point park; construction imminent
CEDAR POINT — Materials have been delivered and construction of a new pier in Cedar Point’s waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park is imminent. Town commissioner John Nash, long an advocate of the park itself and replacement of the old pier into the creek, said he was pleased to see the work will get started in earnest after Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the area Thursday.www.carolinacoastonline.com
