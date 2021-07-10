Cancel
Somerset, KY

LCRH invests $1.3M in new equipment and facility upgrades for patients seeking acute ear, nose, & throat care

By special to the cj
Commonwealth Journal
 5 days ago

(Somerset, KY. - July 9, 2021) - Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) announced this week a recent investment of $1.3 million in specialized equipment and facility upgrades for otolaryngology care, or ear, nose, and throat services. Prior to this expansion in services, patients seeking otolaryngology, rhinology, and certain types of skull surgeries travelled outside of Pulaski County, relying on facilities in Nashville, Louisville, and Lexington. Lake Cumberland is now the only facility within a 75-mile radius to offer more specialized head and neck surgeries.

www.somerset-kentucky.com

