Statewide system transfer impacts vehicle services for county clerk offices

The Pulaski County Clerk's Office is always busy but this week has been especially hectic with a statewide failure of the computer system that handles vehicle licensing. On Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that all County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues with the agency's Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.