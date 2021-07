East Carolina, like most programs, has both added talent and lost some pieces in the transfer market this offseason. In the ever-revolving door that is the transfer portal, players enter and leave on a daily basis. Luckily for the Pirates' sake, they haven't lost too many key contributors over the past several months that they were expecting to play a huge role this coming season, but there are some notable names and former standout players from earlier in their Pirate careers that have entered the portal.