Loki Episode 5 May Have Connected to WandaVision Finale

Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Loki’ is an MCU superhero series that tells the eponymous character’s journey through time and space to find meaning and purpose in his existence. All his life, Loki has believed that he has a “glorious purpose.” But after he escapes with the Tesseract and is apprehended by the TVA, he discovers that main Loki’s life ends in the hands of Thanos, while he is just a Variant who will soon be pruned. He then does what he has always done — survive. Initially, he agrees to help the TVA catch a Loki Variant that has killed several of its employees. But after he meets the Variant in question, he discovers that things are even more complicated than he initially thought.