Sakurai on how a middle ground was found between Tekken and Smash Bros. Ultimate with Kazuya

Hey, Zelda fans! Amanda is back with some fresh news for you all. The big news is that Nintendo released a new quality of life trailer that showcases some of the new changes and improvements coming to Skyward Sword HD. Updates include button controls, enhanced frame rate, fast-forward dialogue, streamlined item information, skippable cutscenes, and optional help from Fi. In other news, Twitter has also added a new Hylian Shield emoji next to the hashtags #Zelda, #SkywardSword, and #SkywardSwordHD. Also, Masahiro Sakurai has reaffirmed that the last DLC character to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the last. Finally, RwanLink has a new animation called “Memories” up on YouTube which may or may not make you cry.