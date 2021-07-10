Cancel
Video Games

Sakurai on how a middle ground was found between Tekken and Smash Bros. Ultimate with Kazuya

By Jonathan
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazuya Mishima joined the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup last month as the game’s penultimate downloadable fighter. In the latest issue of Famitsu, director Masahiro Sakurai talked through the team’s thought process when developing the character in his weekly column. They wanted to go beyond simply making the Tekken fighter fit the Smash Bros. mold, and find a way to represent Tekken and its core concepts in the game as well.

nintendoeverything.com

Masahiro Sakurai
