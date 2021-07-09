County Health Officials Report Death of SLO County Resident from West Nile Virus
Officials remind residents to avoid mosquito bites and drain standing water. A resident of San Luis Obispo County has died from complications of West Nile virus. This is the first reported case of and death from West Nile virus in California in 2021. Case investigations suggest the individual became infected with West Nile virus during travel to an endemic area of California and that the virus was not acquired in SLO County.www.slocounty.ca.gov
