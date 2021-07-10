Braves defeat Marlins

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acua Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0 Friday night. Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had...

