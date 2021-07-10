Braves defeat Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start a game, pitching Miami past the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Sunday. A day after the Braves lost star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, their hitters had no answers for López’s early dominance. López set the mark on the one-year anniversary of his father’s death. “There were a lot of emotions and mixed feelings out there today. My dad meant so much to me in my progression,” López said. “Being able to perform and get (that accomplishment) was really cool and really special.” López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes. The 25-year-old López broke the mark of eight straight strikeouts to begin a game set by Jim Deshaies in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom in 2014 and German Marquez in 2018. “(Pablo) was on a little bit of a mission today,” said Miami manager Don Mattingly, who admitted not knowing that his starting pitcher was making history. “All I knew is that he punched out nine guys and really stuck with me at the time.” Mattingly knew López was having a special day the first time he glanced over at the left-field scoreboard, where the pitch count was posted. “I look up there and he has 11 strikes in 11 pitches,” he said. “That’s when you kind of know something big is starting to happen.” López (5-5) threw 30 of his first 35 pitches for strikes. The Venezuelan began the day with 102 strikeouts over 95 innings in 18 starts this season. “I wanted to execute and not leave anything out over the plate to those guys,” he said.