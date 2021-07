JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Tuesday, July 13. We expect JPMorgan to edge past the consensus estimates for revenues, while the earnings will likely remain below the expected figure. The bank has surpassed the consensus estimates in the last quarter, with the sales & trading and investment banking revenues driving the top-line and a release of loan-loss reserves supporting the bottom line. On the flip side, the lower interest rate environment continued to hurt the net interest income in the first quarter, as well. We expect the same trend to drive the second-quarter FY2021 results. Further, recovery in customer spending levels is likely to benefit the core-banking revenues.