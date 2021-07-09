DA Dan Dow Announces Settlement with Wal-Mart for Price Gouging During Pandemic

Walmart agrees to pay $9,000 for violating the Business and Professions Code when selling disinfecting wipes at an exorbitant profit during the pandemic emergency in 2020. District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that he has reached a settlement agreement with Walmart Corporation in a civil matter brought against Walmart by the District Attorney's Consumer Protection Unit for an unfair business practice of price gouging when selling disinfecting wipes to consumers in San Luis Obispo County during May and June 2020.