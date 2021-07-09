Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

DA Dan Dow Announces Settlement with Wal-Mart for Price Gouging During Pandemic

slocounty.ca.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart agrees to pay $9,000 for violating the Business and Professions Code when selling disinfecting wipes at an exorbitant profit during the pandemic emergency in 2020. District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that he has reached a settlement agreement with Walmart Corporation in a civil matter brought against Walmart by the District Attorney's Consumer Protection Unit for an unfair business practice of price gouging when selling disinfecting wipes to consumers in San Luis Obispo County during May and June 2020.

www.slocounty.ca.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wal Mart#Price Gouging#Consumer Complaint#Wal Mart#Walmart Corporation#The District Attorney#Consumer Protection Unit#State Of Emergency#Plaintiff#Tty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy