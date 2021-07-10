Cancel
East Hills Engineering Associates employee promoted to electrical systems designer

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Hills Engineering Associates LLC has promoted Cory J. Rozwat from electrical systems CAD technician 2 to electrical systems designer. Rozwat will engage customers and use his learned skills to help provide electrical systems design in line with East Hills Engineering’s mission. He is a 2012 graduate of Penn Highlands...

